AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 42.44 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (6.1%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.92%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 114.29 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.37%)
HUBC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.82%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (7.27%)
KEL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
OGDC 139.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 123.58 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.13%)
PRL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
PTC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SEARL 58.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
SNGP 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.36%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 63.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 26.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 7,943 Increased By 105.5 (1.35%)
BR30 25,639 Increased By 187.1 (0.73%)
KSE100 75,983 Increased By 868.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 24,445 Increased By 330.8 (1.37%)
May 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-25

Four injured as sudden storm hits Islamabad

APP Published 25 May, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Four people were reported injured as strong winds led to the fall of trees in various areas when a sudden storm swept through Islamabad on Friday.

According to a private news channel, a tree falling during the storm injured four people, including a father and his child.

Light rain accompanied the storm in sectors G-13 and H-13 of Islamabad.

The sudden weather change also brought rain to different cities across the country. Rawalpindi experienced heavy rain in various areas, significantly decreasing the heat’s intensity.

The unexpected weather brought relief from the heat in various cities, including Chakwal, Talagang, Taxila, and the surrounding areas.

weather heavy rain Islamabad weather

Comments

200 characters

Four injured as sudden storm hits Islamabad

Country borrows $7.142bn during Jul-Apr

‘Carbon Tax’ on POL products: PM rejects major FBR budgetary proposals

Vital power distribution installations in KP: Centre decides to tighten security after CM’s ‘threat’

KE seeks Rs10.69/unit hike in base tariff for 7 years

CPEC Phase-II: Govt making full preparations, says PM

Poverty levels have risen: study

Joint body formed to help resolve power issues in Karachi

Directorate of PCA (South) Karachi: FTO for withdrawal of illegal audit notices to importers

Fuel prices likely to decline again

Live court coverage: IHC asks TV channels to adhere to Pemra notification

Read more stories