Qatar Airways adds world’s first Gulfstream G700 aircraft to fleet

Qatar Executive (QE), the corporate jet subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, welcomed the world’s first Gulfstream G700 aircraft to Doha, becoming the only international operator to offer it on a private charter basis, the airline announced in a press release this week.

Qatar Executive will be offered to charter customers, and the new G700 fleet will begin full commercial service in June.

Photo: Qatar Airways

“We are proud to enhance our existing fleet of 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft to include the pinnacle of business aviation excellence and look forward to seeing our guests on board soon to experience this technologically advanced aircraft,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Qatar Executive has been a valued Gulfstream customer for nearly 10 years. We are honoured to have them as our international partner for the launch and first deliveries of the all-new G700. We look forward to growing their fleet in the months ahead,” President of Gulfstream, Mr. Mark Burns, added.

Doha dethrones Singapore as world’s best airport, Dubai comes in 7th place

Photo: Qatar Airways

The aircraft boasts an exceptionally spacious passenger cabin consisting of four individual living areas including a dedicated private rear stateroom with a permanent fixed bed, added the press statement.

The G700 also enhances passenger comfort with a whisper-quiet cabin, along with 100 per cent fresh air replenished every two to three minutes, and an ionising system for the cabin air, providing the highest air quality possible to date in a business jet.

World’s largest sun canopy, monorail, tropical forest: first look at Dubai’s new airport

Qatar Airways is set to expect the delivery of an additional eight G700 to be delivered in the near future, with two aircraft already received and two more set to arrive within weeks.

Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, compiled by Skytrax.