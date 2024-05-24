AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 10:54am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.13, a gain by Re0.17 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 278.30, up by Re0.17.

The rupee has largely been stable around this rate for months with Pakistan eager to sign up for another bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after its previous $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) ended.

In a key development, Pakistan authorities and the IMF have made “significant progress” towards reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) on a new programme, according to an end-of-mission statement posted on the lender’s website on Friday.

The IMF mission, which concluded its visit on May 23, was in Islamabad to discuss Pakistan’s pursuit of a longer, larger Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“Building on the economic stabilisation achieved through the successful completion of the 2023 Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), the IMF and the Pakistani authorities made significant progress toward reaching a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) on a comprehensive economic policy and reform program that can be supported under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter was quoted as saying in the statement.

Authorities in Islamabad have been keen to pursue a 24th bailout with the IMF, hoping that a longer, larger EFF will put it on the path of permanence when it comes to economic stability and reform.

Internationally, the US dollar headed for its largest weekly rise in a month and a half on Friday, helped by surprisingly strong US economic indicators and a hawkish tone in Federal Reserve minutes.

Overnight May figures showed US business activity accelerated to the highest level in just over two years and manufacturers reported a surge in prices for a range of inputs, prompting a pullback in US interest rate cut expectations.

The US dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six major peers, was last up nearly 0.6% on the week to 105.07, on course for its largest one-week rise since mid-April.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were stable on Friday as investors considered the latest comments from the US Federal Reserve on interest rates amid sticky inflation, while signs of firming seasonal US fuel demand lent support.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents at $81.38 a barrel at 0315 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1 cent at $76.86.

Both benchmarks settled at multi-month lows on Thursday, with Brent crude futures closing at their weakest point since January and US crude futures hitting a three-month low.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market dollar interbank Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters
Syed Zulfiqar Ali May 24, 2024 12:33pm
Well done- political stability .AH.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate fears, firmer seasonal demand

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Read more stories