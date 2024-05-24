AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.87%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
DFML 42.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (5.03%)
DGKC 87.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.22%)
FCCL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.5%)
FFBL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
GGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
HBL 114.10 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.21%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.14%)
HUMNL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.25%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.03%)
OGDC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.89%)
PIAA 21.96 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (6.19%)
PIBTL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PPL 124.50 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.88%)
PRL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.32%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.32%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,910 Increased By 73.2 (0.93%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By 282.3 (1.11%)
KSE100 75,569 Increased By 454.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,295 Increased By 180.8 (0.75%)
Oil steady as investors weigh US rate fears, firmer seasonal demand

Reuters Published 24 May, 2024

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were stable on Friday as investors considered the latest comments from the US Federal Reserve on interest rates amid sticky inflation, while signs of firming seasonal US fuel demand lent support.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents at $81.38 a barrel at 0315 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 1 cent at $76.86.

Both benchmarks settled at multi-month lows on Thursday, with Brent crude futures closing at their weakest point since January and US crude futures hitting a three-month low.

Brent futures were headed for weekly declines of more than 3%, while WTI futures were poised for a slide of nearly 4% from last week as ongoing macroeconomic constraints in the US held prices in the balance.

“The sore demand sentiment owing to the hawkish Fed outlook at rates and the backdrop of ‘possibly higher-for-longer rates’ weighed significantly on oil prices this week,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Minutes released on Wednesday from the Fed’s latest policy meeting showed policymakers questioning whether current interest rates are high enough to tame stubborn inflation.

officials said they would be willing to hike borrowing costs again if inflation surged.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers have since said they feel further rate hikes are unlikely.

Higher rates could slow economic growth and crimp fuel demand.

Oil prices steady

Meanwhile, strengthening US gasoline demand was helping to stabilise prices ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which is considered the start of the US summer driving season.

Gasoline demand in the US reached its highest level since November, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

That helped support the market as US drivers account for around a tenth of global oil demand, “making the upcoming driving season a pillar of the recovery in global demand growth”, ANZ analysts said in a note.

All eyes are now on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, set to meet on June 1, where they are expected to discuss whether to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day.

“The market is also tentative about taking an aggressive positioning ahead of next week’s OPEC meeting, where supply policy will be discussed,” ANZ analysts added.

