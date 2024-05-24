Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by a delegation of Suzuki Motors Corporation (SMC) led by its Japanese Global Vice President Kenichi Ayukawa at Finance Division on Thursday.

Japanese CEO & MD of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited (PSMCL) Hiroshi Kawamura, and officers from Finance Division and FBR were also present in the meeting.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the delegation and expressed his appreciation for Suzuki’s longstanding contributions in the development of Pakistan’s Automobile Industry.

Ayukawa informed the Finance Minister that PSMCL has been present in Pakistan since 1983 and briefed the Minister on their long term investment proposals in Pakistan. The delegation also suggested certain policy interventions to increase volume base in Pakistan to enhance their regional competitiveness.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb appreciated the delegation for their innovative proposals and emphasized that Pakistan is a large market with substantial potential for growth, and has the capacity to become a strategic hub for exports in the future. He added that the Government is committed to promote clean energy and looks forward to investments in this significant domain.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister and committed to collaborate with the government to further mutual goals and enhance Pakistan’s economic development.

