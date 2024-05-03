AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-03

Pak Suzuki slashes prices on Swift models

Recorder Report Published 03 May, 2024 06:29am

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited has taken a surprise move, slashing the prices of its popular Swift variants by up to Rs 710,000 effective from 1st May, 2024.

This decision is quite surprising especially after the company implemented a price hike in March due to the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against other major currencies.

According to the official notification issued to authorized dealers, the Suzuki Swift GL MT variant will now be available at Rs 4.33 million, down from the previous price of Rs 4.42 million.

The Swift GL CVT model has received an even more substantial reduction of Rs 159,000, with its new price tag at Rs 4.56 million. However, the biggest beneficiary is the Swift GLX CVT customers, which have witnessed a massive price cut of Rs 710,000, bringing its cost down from Rs 5.42 million to Rs 4.71 million.

Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Head of Corporate Affairs at PSMCL, explained the rationale behind this significant downward revision, stating, “We have reduced the prices of all Suzuki Swift variants, but only for a limited time due to economic stability, no currency fluctuation, especially concerning the dollar-rupee exchange rate, the continuation of favorable policies by the government and State Bank of Pakistan, and, above all, no new, additional, or further taxes from the government, which is excellent support for the industry.”

This move is expected to provide much-needed relief to Pakistani car buyers, grappling with soaring vehicle costs amid economic challenges. The substantial price reduction is anticipated to boost sales for the popular Swift models, renowned for their fuel efficiency, performance, and modern features.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

suzuki auto sector Pak Suzuki Motor Pak Suzuki Motor Company Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited PSMCL Pakistan auto sector Suzuki Swift Suzuki Swift GL MT

Comments

200 characters

Pak Suzuki slashes prices on Swift models

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

PIA sell-off: EoIs submission deadline extended

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Poor implementation of track-and-trace system: PM orders Bosal to identify erring officials

Read more stories