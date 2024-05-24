AIRLINK 75.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.9%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.1%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.25 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.87 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.04%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.82%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.46%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
MLCF 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.74%)
OGDC 140.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.8%)
PAEL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.24%)
PIAA 22.04 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (6.58%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
PPL 124.51 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.89%)
PRL 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
PTC 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
SNGP 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
SSGC 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 26.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.76%)
BR100 7,908 Increased By 70.5 (0.9%)
BR30 25,740 Increased By 288.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 75,571 Increased By 456.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 24,287 Increased By 172.9 (0.72%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-24

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

Recorder Report Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 09:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far blocked 11,252 SIMs of non-filers of income tax returns. According to the details released by the FBR on Thursday, the process of mobile phone SIMs blockage continues on Friday.

After constitution of a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators, the process of SIMS blockage has been streamlined in accordance with the law.

Non-filers: Govt decision to block SIMs still in effect: IHC

According to the notification, pursuant to the recent meeting of the finance minister and representatives of the telecom operators of Pakistan on May 12, 2024, it has been decided to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and to streamline the process of blockage of SIMs of non-filers in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR taxpayers income tax tax officials telecom operators mobile phone sims JWG Sim cards SIMs SIM Income Tax General Order SIMs blocking of non filers

Comments

200 characters

11,252 SIM cards of non-filers blocked so far

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

Sindh against implementation of Ogra law

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Increase in volume base: PSMCL suggests certain policy interventions

MoI&P suspends EDB’s CEO

Read more stories