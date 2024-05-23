AIRLINK 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.16%)
DGKC 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 112.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.66%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 137.11 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.67%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIAA 20.38 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.93%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
PRL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.84%)
SNGP 67.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.53%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
UNITY 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 7,804 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,203 Increased By 52.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 74,926 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 24,079 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.02%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Non-filers: Govt decision to block SIMs still in effect: IHC

APP Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stated on Wednesday that the decision of the federal government pertaining to block the SIMs of non-fillers remained in effect as the injunction of the court was not related to blocking the SIMs of non-filers.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq Malik of the IHC heard the case against the federal government’s decision to block the SIMs of non-filers.

The federal government has filed a separate petition seeking to lift the stay order on the proceedings against the mobile network companies.

Not stopped from blocking SIM cards: FBR only barred from taking coercive steps against telcos: IHC

At the onset of the hearing, the chief justice clarified that the stay order was solely to safeguard the petitioner and that the injunction was not to block the SIMs.

IHC non filers non filers to FBR SIMs SIMs blocking of non filers

Comments

200 characters

Non-filers: Govt decision to block SIMs still in effect: IHC

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories