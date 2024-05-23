Non-filers: Govt decision to block SIMs still in effect: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stated on Wednesday that the decision of the federal government pertaining to block the SIMs of non-fillers remained in effect as the injunction of the court was not related to blocking the SIMs of non-filers.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq Malik of the IHC heard the case against the federal government’s decision to block the SIMs of non-filers.

The federal government has filed a separate petition seeking to lift the stay order on the proceedings against the mobile network companies.

Not stopped from blocking SIM cards: FBR only barred from taking coercive steps against telcos: IHC

At the onset of the hearing, the chief justice clarified that the stay order was solely to safeguard the petitioner and that the injunction was not to block the SIMs.