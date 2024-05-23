AIRLINK 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.69%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.84%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.92%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.37%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.62%)
KOSM 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.6%)
MLCF 37.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 139.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.31%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
PTC 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
SEARL 58.90 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.94%)
SNGP 68.63 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.15%)
BR100 7,828 Increased By 17.6 (0.23%)
BR30 25,426 Increased By 275.4 (1.1%)
KSE100 75,104 Increased By 147.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 24,100 Increased By 17.3 (0.07%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

With investment pitch in mind, PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE on day-long visit

  • Will meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi
BR Web Desk Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 02:09pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived on Thursday in United Arab Emirates on a day-long visit with reports suggesting that investment in Pakistan will be high on his agenda.

This is the premier’s first visit to the UAE since the election in February this year. The PM is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers of the cabinet.

Shortly after his arrival, the PM in a post on X said that he was looking forward to a “fruitful” exchange of views with the UAE leadership.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the PM will meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE with special focus on trade and investment,” FO said.

PM Shehbaz is also likely to hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.

The FO further said that Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing fraternal relations deep rooted in religio-cultural affinity.

“Frequent high-level exchanges form a distinguishing feature of brotherly ties between the two countries.

The Prime Minister’s visit marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE.“

Earlier, sources told Business Recorder that issues related to investment in different sectors, Pakistan’s financial matters and PTCL’s pending payment are expected to be the top agenda items during the PM’s trip.

On investment cooperation in the port operations projects, Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) has proposed revenue sharing model to execute the dredging project whereas UAE side prefers the royalty model with extension in Concession Agreement.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and UAE

Comments

200 characters

With investment pitch in mind, PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE on day-long visit

Intra-day update: rupee registers some gain against US dollar

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Oil prices fall for fourth straight day as US rate hike prospects emerge

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

Read more stories