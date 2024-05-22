PTI calls for judicial commission to probe attack on Raoof Hasan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday demanded that a judicial commission investigate what it called a “terrorist attack” on the party’s central information secretary Raoof Hasan.

The party also rejected the first information report (FIR) registered by Islamabad police for the attack that occurred on Tuesday outside the office of a private news channel.

Raoof Hasan was attacked by a group of four unknown persons.

“They again and again said we will kill you,” Rauf said during the press conference.

The attack took place when Hasan was going towards his car parked outside a private TV channel’s office at sector G-7 Markaz, after giving an interview.

However, following the attack, the perpetrators managed to flee the scene. Hasan was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

In a statement after the attack, the party said “this reprehensible act of violence is an assault on free speech, democracy and the rule of law”.

“Such shameful tactics will not deter Raoof Hasan or the PTI from our cause. Attempts to intimidate or silence us will only strengthen our resolve to fight for a just and equitable society,” the party said.

Earlier on Tuesday before the attack, Hasan had come down hard on what he called “mandate thieves and their handlers” for “malicious campaign” against judges, especially in the wake of a letter written by six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI rejects FIR by police

Also present in today’s presser, the opposition leader in the National Assembly and PTI leader Omar Ayub said the FIR by Islamabad police did not have the word terrorism mentioned.

“This [the attack] is an assassination attempt and clearly an act of terrorism,” Ayub maintained while accusing the police of tampering.

The opposition leader also warned that PTI would stage protests nationwide if the party leaders were attacked again.