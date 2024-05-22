PTI will stand by judiciary and law: Raoof

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday came down hard on “mandate thieves and their handlers” for their organised assaults, onslaught and malicious campaign against upright judges especially in the wake of a letter written by six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan, shortly before he was attacked and given 19 stitches on different parts of his body, made it clear that PTI would standby the judiciary and law and would continue its struggle for supremacy of the constitution and rule of law at all cost.

“The judiciary is under all-out assault at the hands of those fraudulently imposed on the country through forged Forms 47s after IHC took a bold stand for the independence of the judiciary by exerting their own authority”, he added.

He said that the stance taken by the judiciary for its independence and to ensure rule of law, has forced the mandate thieves and their handlers to spend sleepless nights as independent judiciary and neutral judges do not suit them.

“This is the reason, they’ve resorted to mudslinging against six IHC judges and even leaked their families’ details, after they wrote a letter detailing the meddling of spy agencies in the judiciary’s affairs, to pressurise them to take decisions of their choice,” he regretted.

He said that public sentiments have changed and its glimpse was seen recently in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and this is high time the government should realise the sensitivity of the situation in Pakistan before it is too late.

He said that the LHC chief justice proposed eight names for elections tribunals but only two names were approved by the Punjab government and asked the LHC chief justice to present a penal of judges, which was against the law and constitution.

He stated that the LHC chief justice refused to budge from his just stance and rejected the unjust demand of the provincial government.

He pointed out that the mandate thieves are scared of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s shadow, which could be judged from the reaction over his leaked picture from courtroom, as the government instantly ordered a probe into the photo leak.

He said that the proceeding of ‘fake and fabricated’ Iddat case against Imran Khan was being delayed just to prolong his unlawful stay in jail; however, he made it clear that Imran Khan would fight all ‘bogus cases’ in the court of law but would not strike a deal in any circumstances.

About Punjab Defamation Bill, he said that the fake Form 47 government wanted to with such absurd legislation stifle dissent and critique by imposing draconian measures, adding that Punjab government continued its legacy of controlling media and journalists.

He said that PTI rejected the bill and the journalist and human rights organisations including HRCP, PFUJ, APNS, CPNE, and PUJ should jointly raise voice against this unjust move to foil the government’s nefarious plot.

