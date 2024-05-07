TTP terrorists continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif said on Tuesday that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists are continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

The DG ISPR is addressing a press conference in which he started briefing by addressing the tensions with Afghanistan and attacks mounted by terrorists from its soil into Pakistan.

He further said that Pakistani soldiers and workers and law enforcement agencies have been martyred in huge numbers.

“Everyone knows that Pakistan tried its best for peace in region and especially in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s role has been the most vital for peace in the region.”

He further said that despite all the efforts by Pakistan and despite pointing it out to the Afghan interim government on state level TTP terrorists are continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

The DG ISPR added that the plot that killed five Chinese engineers in an attack on a convoy in Bisham tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 26 was hatched in Afghanistan.

“There is concrete evidence that TTP terrorists are still using Afghan soil to launch attacks in Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said.

“The army chief has taken a clear stance that Pakistan has its reservations on hideouts of banned outfits in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to eradicate terror networks and provide protection to its citizens at all costs.

We will go to every extent to suppress the terrorists and their patrons and enablers.“

‘May 9 not a hidden incident’

The DG ISPR said that people and the armed forces saw the events of May 9 for themselves.

“Everyone saw how people were brainwashed,” he remarked.

He said there were suggestions that a judicial commission should be formed.

“Form a judicial commission and get to the bottom of the incident,” he said.

More to follow