Dar reaches Astana for CFMs meeting

Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reached Astana, Kazakhstan to lead the Pakistani delegation to the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

At the airport, he was received by the Director of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nursalimuly Yergalym, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Astana Nauman Bashir Bhatti, and Pakistan’s National Coordinator (SCO) Ambassador Marghoob Saleem Butt.

In Astana, according to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a meeting has been arranged between Deputy Prime Minister Dar with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev, to discuss the latest situation in Bishkek with a view to ensuring the well-being of the Pakistani students.

While in Astana, Dar will lead Pakistani delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) meeting being held from 20-21 May 2024.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the CFM meeting.

