PM for safe repatriation of students

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed Pakistan’s embassy in Kyrgyzstan to make all necessary arrangements for the safe repatriation of Pakistani students from the country following series of violent attacks against foreign students.

In his telephonic conversation with Ambassador of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan Hasan Ali Zaigham, the Prime Minister directed him to stay in touch with all Pakistani students and their families in Kyrgyzstan.

He said injured Pakistani students should be brought to Pakistan on priority basis. He said repatriation of family members residing in Kyrgyzstan with Pakistani students should also be arranged on a priority basis.

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

On the instructions of the Prime Minister, a special plane left for Bishkek Kyrgyzstan on Sunday evening and brought back 130 Pakistani students.

The Pakistani Ambassador informed the Prime Minister about his meeting with the Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister. According to him, the Kyrgyz government has said that the situation has been completely brought under control and there were no new incidents of violence on Saturday night and Sunday.

He said that the Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister said security has been enhanced and Pakistani and other foreign students “are absolutely safe”.

The ambassador said that the Kyrgyz Minister also said that even if the situation returns to normal and any Pakistani student wants to return home, they will be provided with all kinds of facilities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the situation in Kyrgyz Republic is reportedly improved.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s Embassy in Bishkek remain active in facilitating all students. Following numbers of Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan can be contacted in case of any assistance and emergency: 009965507 30550, 00996501140874, 00996555554476 and 00996507567667.

Further, phone numbers of Ministry of foreign Affairs 0519203108 and 0519203094 can also be contacted for any assistance. She said that all these numbers are operational 24/7.

