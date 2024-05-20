Turkish FM arrives

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Sunday. He was received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich upon arrival at the Nur Khan airbase where he was accorded a warm welcome.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Turkiye says to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations and assess preparations for upcoming high-level engagements between the two countries, according to a statement of the Foreign Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024