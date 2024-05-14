AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
Turkiye says to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 08:12pm

ANKARA: Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that Turkiye decided to submit its declaration of official intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Earlier this month Fidan announced the decision to join the case launched by South Africa as Ankara stepped up measures against Israel over its assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 35,000 people and launched after Hamas’ October 7 rampage.

“We condemned civilians being killed on October 7,” he told a press conference with his Austrian counterpart.

World Court to hold hearings over Israel’s Rafah attacks

“But Israel systematically killing thousands of innocent Palestinians and rendering a whole residential area uninhabitable is a crime against humanity, attempted genocide, and the manifestation of genocide,” he added.

A foreign ministry official said Turkiye had not yet submitted the formal application to the ICJ.

