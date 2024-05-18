AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Pakistan

‘For Pakistan’s sake’: Nawaz says met Imran in 2013 with intent to cooperate

  • PML-N supremo says PTI founder undermined his government after promising to collaborate
BR Web Desk Published May 18, 2024

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif revealed Saturday that he met PTI founder Imran Khan after becoming prime minister in 2013 “to work together for the country’s sake.”

He told the party’s central working committee in Lahore that he visited PTI founder Imran Khan in Banigala as soon as he assumed power in 2013 to reach an agreement on working together.

PM Shehbaz resigns as PML-N president, makes way for brother Nawaz

After they met, Nawaz claimed that Imran traveled to London, where a “plot was hatched” to instigate protests against the government he was in at the time.

The leader of the PML-N made reference to Imran Khan’s meeting, saying that he should have been informed about the situation or the PTI’s concerns.

“I come to visit you, and you stab me in the back by promising to help, and then you start protesting at D-Chowk in Islamabad?”

The leader of the PML-N asserted that, despite having the ability to do so through a coalition, his government had not obstructed the establishment of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the 2013 elections.

Nawaz Sharif urged to take up PML-N’s presidency, says Rana Sanaullah

Nawaz claimed he was leaving out a lot of information and that all he wanted to ask was how three people remove a prime minister who represents 250 million people.

He discussed his time as prime minister of Pakistan, saying that he still doesn’t understand why his government had been overthrown.

Sharif demanded that the judges who disqualified him from holding party and public office answer for their actions.

Additionally, he brought up former jurist Justice Shaukat Siddiqui and his criticism of retired army members, who gave the judge an order to punish him.

Nawaz stated that he wished to know if voters even consider the performance of their elected representatives before casting their ballots.

Addressing people of Pakistan, he asked: “Do you think what was the performance of Nawaz Sharif’s government and what was the performance of his political rivals?”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down as the president of PML-N, stating that the “time has come” for his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to “resume his rightful place” as the party president.

It may be noted Nawaz Sharif was removed as the party president in 2018 after a Supreme Court bench headed by then-chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution couldn’t serve as head of a political party.

KU May 18, 2024 06:45pm
Facts n true history says otherwise on his tenure. He can always follow "democracy is the best revenge" like Zardari, n take revenge from bankrupt Pakistan.
Cecil Chaudhary May 18, 2024 08:28pm
@Dr M Khan, I completely agree. When you have China by our side, what's stopping us? China is spreading it's influence world wide and our relationship with them is fabulous. Then why this nonsense.
test May 19, 2024 12:09am
@Cecil Chaudhary , The problem is Pakistan is still begging dollars from IMF which is an american dominated forum. China and US are rivals and Pakistan is begging dollars from IMF and that irks China.
test May 19, 2024 12:12am
I can expect three things from Nawaz: 1-China Pakistan mega railway project worth 58 bln usd from Kashgar to Gwadar 2-Pakistan giving naval, air, military bases to China 3-Chinese Industry in Pakistan
Javed Bhi May 19, 2024 12:20am
Unfortunately the country was Britain
