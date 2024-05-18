PARTLY FACETIOUS: The King is alive and will remain alive and…

“So now what?” “Now no amendment to the constitution is possible as the court has suspended the distribution of reserved seats that the ruling elite were not entitled to - as per the constitution, reserved seats are to be allocated on the number of seats actually won by any party in the general elections.”

“The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless…”

“That no longer holds because he is the most referred to individual in this country on a daily basis - in the social media, hell even in mainstream media, any way he is now The Man Who Shall Remain Faceless.”

“The Face did appear on Thursday and need I add no home food suits him – he looked fit, no longer chubby and…”

“Don’t be facetious, for your information a joint investigation team has been established to determine who transformed him from nameless to one with a face.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Seriously, heads must roll, I say. Anyway the unfair and unnecessary taking away of the reserved seats means no constitutional extension in anyone’s tenure, no reversal of the share of provinces in the last National Finance Commission award, no levy of a farm tax on the rich landlords to be collected by the Federal Board of Revenue, no…”

“The NFC award is fourteen years old right, while Article 160 of the constitution states that it be negotiated at intervals not exceeding five years.”

“Hmmm sounds like the Israelis not listening to the interim order of the International Court of Justice.”

“Well Israel is not a member state however all the King’s men are members of parliament and therefore bound by the constitution, I mean don’t they take an oath to protect and…”

“Yeah, but why is the K in King’s capital?”

“In Pakistan we do not subscribe to the refrain the king is dead, long live the king, we have the refrain the King is alive and will remain alive and…”

“If this is a not so oblique reference to the stranglehold over leadership of political parties by a family, then know that we are all human and to be human is to die and…”

“And seriously, if I have to clarify, then you really need to…to buy a house in Dubai and emigrate there.”

“I don’t have the cash.”

“Shows how unconnected you are – I mean, why am I even talking to you.”

“Sorry?”

“A survey showed that Pakistan beats all other countries in the world in having the largest number of rag to riches stories – the rags are in this country, the riches are abroad…”

“Is Raiwind a rag?”

“Compared to Avenfield flats yes it is.”

“Are the combined value of all Bilawal houses scattered in many cities rags?”

“You really are unconnected – there is a plumber’s job opening in the UAE, apply and begone - I don’t want to waste my breath on you.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024