Israel’s Rafah attack set Hamas talks ‘backward’: mediator Qatar

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 01:45pm
Addressing the opening session of the Qatar Economic Forum Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the attacks on Rafah had set back peace talks. Photo: AFP
DOHA: Israel’s military operation in Rafah has set truce negotiations with Hamas “backward”, mediator Qatar said on Tuesday, adding that talks have reached “almost a stalemate”.

“Especially in the past few weeks, we have seen some momentum building but unfortunately things didn’t move in the right direction and right now we are on a status of almost a stalemate,” Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Qatar Economic Forum.

“Of course, what happened with Rafah has set us backward.”

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas’s political office in Doha since 2012, has been engaged – along with Egypt and the United States – in months of behind-the-scenes mediation between Israel and the Palestinian group.

Israel continued to fight Hamas in Rafah on Monday, despite US warnings against a full-scale assault on the south Gaza city that is crowded with displaced Palestinians.

“There is no clarity how to stop the war from the Israeli side. I don’t think that they are considering this as an option… even when we are talking about the deal and leading to a potential ceasefire,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

35,173 Palestinians killed in Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, health ministry says

Israeli politicians were indicating “by their statements that they will remain there, they will continue the war.

And there is no clarity on what Gaza will look like after this“, he added.

