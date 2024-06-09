AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Punjab, Sindh propose Rs1.463trn ADPs for FY25

Zaheer Abbasi Published 09 Jun, 2024 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh have informed the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives about their revised Annual Development Plans (ADPs) for the current fiscal year and proposed Rs1.463 trillion ADPs for the next fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the Planning Commission, the proposed ADP of Punjab government for the next fiscal year is Rs700 billion, with Rs577.4 billion local component and Rs122.6 billion foreign aid component, whereas, Sindh government has proposed Rs763.7 billion ADP for the next fiscal year with Rs430 billion local component and Rs333.7 billion foreign aid component.

In response to the Planning Provincial request for sharing the information regarding ADPs including sectoral break-up data regarding respective ADPs for budget estimates 2024-25, this was informed by the Punjab and Sindh government.

Punjab ADP: more projects approved by CM

The provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh have also informed the Planning Ministry about their revised ADPs for the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24.

As per information shared by the provincial government of Punjab, provincial government of Punjab has revised downward its ADP for the current fiscal year (2023-24) to Rs648.9 billion from Rs655 billion estimated in the budget. Local component of the ADP has been revised downward to Rs534.2 billion from Rs541.8 billion and foreign aid component revised upward to Rs114.7 billion from Rs113.2 billion projected in the budget for the current fiscal year.

Similarly, provincial government of Sindh has also revised its annual development Plan (ADP) downward to Rs523.1 billion from Rs652.1 billion estimated in the budget for the ongoing fiscal year with major slash in local component. Provincial government of Sindh has revised downward its local component of the ADP to Rs283 billion from Rs385.5 billion estimated in the budget for the ongoing fiscal year while foreign aid component is revised downward to Rs240 billion from Rs266.7 billion original ADP for 2023-24.

