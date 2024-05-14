AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
DFML 32.53 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (8.07%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.24%)
HUBC 137.34 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.67%)
PAEL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.74%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.44%)
SSGC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,806 Increased By 81.8 (1.06%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 227.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 74,531 Increased By 732.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 23,954 Increased By 330.7 (1.4%)
May 14, 2024
Markets

Oil dips as US data suggests inflation stickier than expected

Reuters Published May 14, 2024 Updated May 14, 2024 07:47pm

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, after US data suggested inflation remains sticky, while OPEC maintained its demand forecast for the year.

Brent crude futures fell 55 cents to $82.81 a barrel at 1339 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 67 cents to $78.45 a barrel.

On Tuesday, US producer prices increased more than expected in April amid strong gains in the costs of services and goods, indicating that inflation remained elevated early in the second quarter.

Borrowing costs in the United States have been stuck at high levels since last July in an effort to curb sticky inflation. Still, US consumer price data, expected on Wednesday, will have a sharper impact on the timing of the much-awaited rate cut, which could spur economic growth and therefore oil demand.

Oil prices rise as attention shifts to US inflation

“Oil prices were slightly higher overnight but remain in a broad holding pattern over the past week, with the lead-up to the upcoming US inflation data keeping some reservations in place,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, OPEC - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and said there was a chance the world economy could do better than expected this year.

The OPEC monthly report said world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and by 1.85 million bpd in 2025.

Eyes are also on wildfires in remote western Canada that could disrupt the country’s oil supply.

Firefighters on Monday were racing to contain one blaze in British Columbia and two in Alberta near the heart of the country’s oil sands industry.

“Spreading wildfires in Alberta oil sands impose downside risks to our constructive Canada production outlook as massive fires in the same region eight years ago triggered a temporary shutdown of over 1 million bpd oil production,” said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.

Although no operational disruptions have been reported, Alex Hodes, an analyst at energy brokerage StoneX, said Canada’s 3.3 million barrel per day (bpd) production capacity was “very likely to be affected”.

