AIRLINK 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
DFML 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.5%)
DGKC 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.58%)
FCCL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 32.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.85%)
HUBC 136.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.21%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.04%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.8%)
OGDC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.32%)
PIAA 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.93%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PPL 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
PTC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
SEARL 60.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.35%)
SSGC 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.42%)
UNITY 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,736 Increased By 11.1 (0.14%)
BR30 25,490 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.43%)
KSE100 74,039 Increased By 240 (0.33%)
KSE30 23,778 Increased By 154.8 (0.66%)
World Print 2024-05-14

Tunisian lawyers protest, launch strike after pundit arrested

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

TUNIS: Tunisian lawyers protested and launched a nationwide strike on Monday over the arrest of a lawyer and political commentator in a weekend police raid.

“The strike was observed 100 percent,” Laroussi Zguir, head of the bar association’s Tunis division, told journalists at the Tunis court of first instance.

Several rallied outside the court against the arrest of commentator and lawyer Sonia Dahmani, demanding her immediate release and chanting that the judiciary is working “under orders”.

Masked police on Saturday raided the bar association headquarters in the capital Tunis, where Dahmani had sought refuge after she refused to appear in court over comments she had made on television.

During a show on the Carthage Plus TV channel last Tuesday, Dahmani had responded to another pundit’s claim that sub-Saharan migrants were seeking to settle in Tunisia.

“What extraordinary country are we talking about?” she asked sarcastically.

A judicial report on Thursday said Dahmani’s comments were in response to a speech by President Kais Saied in which he vowed Tunisia would not become a place for the resettlement of sub-Saharan migrants prevented from crossing to Europe.

