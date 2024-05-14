AIRLINK 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.95%)
DFML 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
DGKC 88.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.67%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.75%)
FFBL 33.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
FFL 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.81%)
HUBC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
MLCF 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.16%)
OGDC 135.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
PIAA 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.28%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.38%)
PRL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
PTC 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.34%)
SEARL 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
SNGP 70.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.62%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.12%)
UNITY 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,743 Increased By 18.7 (0.24%)
BR30 25,512 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 74,087 Increased By 287.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 23,796 Increased By 172 (0.73%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-05-14

Melinda Gates to step down as co-chair of Gates Foundation

Reuters Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

BENGALURU: Melinda French Gates is stepping down as co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world’s biggest private charitable foundations that she co-founded with her former spouse more than 20 years ago, she said on Monday.

Bill and Melinda Gates filed for divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage but had pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.

“Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families,” Melinda Gates said in a post on X.

The Gateses said in 2021 that they had reached an agreement on how to divide their marital assets, but no details of that agreement were disclosed in the final divorce order filed in court.

Gates Foundation Melinda Gates

Comments

200 characters

Melinda Gates to step down as co-chair of Gates Foundation

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories