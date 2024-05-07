AIRLINK 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
DFML 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.88%)
DGKC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.02%)
FCCL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 34.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.06%)
FFL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.24%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 113.19 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.06%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.77%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.36%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 135.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.1%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (6.01%)
PIAA 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.35%)
PPL 121.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.72%)
PRL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
SEARL 55.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.11%)
SNGP 70.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
TPLP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.58%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 7,677 Increased By 12.1 (0.16%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By 143.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 73,208 Increased By 444.1 (0.61%)
KSE30 23,772 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.02%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Aramco maintains dividend despite lower net income in Q1

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 11:36am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco reported a 14.4% fall in first-quarter net profit on the back of lower oil prices and volumes sold.

Net profit declined to $27.3 billion for the three months to March 31, in line with the $27.6 billion expected by 12 analysts in a company-provided forecast.

CCP approves 40% acquisition of GO Pakistan by Aramco

Aramco declared a base dividend of $20.3 billion for the first quarter.

It expects to pay out its fourth performance-linked dividend distribution of $10.8 billion in the second quarter.

Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia's

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Aramco maintains dividend despite lower net income in Q1

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

Oil climbs after Israel strikes Gaza, truce talks continue

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

India’s Modi casts his vote as giant election reaches half-way mark

Coal for project: KE seeks govt support

Read more stories