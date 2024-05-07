Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 278.12, a gain of Re0.12, against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee closed at 278.24, down by Re0.03.

In a key development, it was learned that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to arrive next week for crucial talks with Pakistani leadership, including the signing of several memorandum of understanding (MoUs) aimed to bolster Saudi investment in various sectors including agriculture, mining, human resource, energy, chemicals, and maritime.

Internationally, the US dollar gained against the yen on Tuesday as gaping interest rate differentials weighed on the Japanese currency.

The US dollar gained 0.22% to 154.235 yen in early Asian trading, adding to its 0.58% rally from Monday.

On Friday, it sank as low as 151.86 yen for the first time since April 10, as softer-than-expected monthly US jobs data added to the losses following what Bank of Japan data suggested may have been a total of some 9 trillion yen ($58.37 billion) in official intervention.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Tuesday after Israel struck Rafah in Gaza, while negotiations for a ceasefire with Hamas continued without resolution.

Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.28%, at $83.56 per barrel at 0400 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.31%, to $78.72 a barrel.

Oil prices had settled higher on Monday, partially reversing last week’s declines.

Both contracts had posted the steepest weekly losses in three months as the market focused on weak US jobs data and the possible timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

This is an intra-day update