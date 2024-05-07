AIRLINK 73.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.13%)
FCCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
FFBL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.29%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.36%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.79%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 134.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.36%)
PAEL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.77%)
PIAA 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
PPL 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.56%)
PRL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
SEARL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
SNGP 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TRG 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.66%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,650 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.19%)
BR30 25,028 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)
KSE100 72,988 Increased By 223.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 23,718 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.24%)
Markets

Oil climbs after Israel strikes Gaza, truce talks continue

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 10:02am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after Israel struck Rafah in Gaza, while negotiations for a ceasefire with Hamas continued without resolution.

Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.28%, at $83.56 per barrel at 0400 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.31%, to $78.72 a barrel.

“Oil prices opened up this morning, with some roadblocks in the ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas leading market participants to price for geopolitical tensions to potentially drag for longer,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Market participants will be looking ahead to upcoming US crude inventories data releases, Yeap added. US crude oil and product stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The crude inventories could have on average fallen by about 1.2 million barrels in the week to May 3, based on analyst forecasts.

Oil prices had settled higher on Monday, partially reversing last week’s declines.

Both contracts had posted the steepest weekly losses in three months as the market focused on weak US jobs data and the possible timing of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

Oil climbs as Gaza tensions rise, KSA hikes prices

Israeli forces struck Rafah on Gaza’s southern edge from the air and ground and ordered residents to leave parts of the city, which has been a refuge for more than 1 million displaced Palestinians.

A lack of settlement between the parties in the now seven-month long conflict has supported oil prices, as investors worry regional escalation of the war will disrupt Middle Eastern crude supplies.

Saudi Arabia’s move to raise the official selling prices for its crude sold to Asia, Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean in June also supported prices, signalling expectations of strong demand this summer.

The world’s top exporter hiked its flagship Arab Light crude oil price to Asia to $2.90 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average in June, the highest since January and at the upper end of traders’ expectations in a Reuters survey.

Meanwhile, a stronger dollar capped gains in oil futures as it makes crude more expensive for traders holding other currencies.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose to 105.18 at 0400 GMT.

