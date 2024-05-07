AIRLINK 73.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.13%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.36%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.3%)
HBL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 140.15 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.79%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 134.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.36%)
PAEL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.77%)
PIAA 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
PPL 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.56%)
PRL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
SEARL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
SNGP 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
SSGC 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
TPLP 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
TRG 61.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.79%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,649 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.2%)
BR30 25,032 Increased By 6.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 72,977 Increased By 212.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,714 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.26%)
May 07, 2024
Japan’s Nikkei climbs on Fed rate-cut outlook, tech boost

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 10:07am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average jumped more than 1% on Tuesday, as investor sentiment brightened on higher bets of US interest rate cuts this year while technology shares continued to dazzle.

The Nikkei was up 1.18% at 38,688.66 by the midday break, after briefly soaring to a three-week high of 38,863.14.

The broader Topix was up 0.28% at 2736.19. US stocks injected fresh momentum as markets priced in a higher chance of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year.

A US jobs report on Friday showing growth slowed more than expected in April further fuelled buying.

Japanese shares broadly climbed in the morning session on the positive news, with 132 of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents trading in green.

Local technology shares advanced as investors returning from a long weekend caught up to buoyant Wall Street after US tech giant Apple posted upbeat revenue results.

The session’s gains significantly added to the Nikkei’s near 453-point climb.

Japan’s financial markets were closed on Friday and Monday for a public holiday. Fears had grown that no cuts would be made in 2024, so the Nikkei was experiencing a bit of a “relief rally”, said Naka Matsuzawa, chief macro strategist, Nomura Securities.

Some bumps may still be in store, however, as market participants and central bank officials look to upcoming data to confirm the Fed rate-cut story, he added.

Nikkei drops 1pc on Uniqlo owner tumble

In individual stocks, chip-related shares Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings surged 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively.

Disco Corp jumped 6.7% to become the best performer of the session.

AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group gained 2.8%.

Outside of tech, Nikkei heavyweight and Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing rose 3.5% to add 140.24 index points alone.

Shares of Sony Group Corp fell 3.5% and pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo declined 3.7%, capping the Nikkei’s gains.

