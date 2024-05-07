International investors meet Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of international investors called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb to delve into the economic dynamics and investment prospects of Pakistan at Finance Division, Monday.

The meeting, organised by Standard Chartered Bank, was attended by Chief IR Ops. FBR Ijaz Hussain, Special Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance Division. Senior officials from the bank were also present in the meeting.

The Finance Minister welcomed the delegation and assured that the present government has taken all pragmatic measures to facilitate the business environment in Pakistan. During the session, he highlighted the macroeconomic stability in terms of reduced inflation and surge in stock market signalling burgeoning investor confidence.

Moreover, Senator Muhamamd Aurangzeb shed light on the government’s tax initiatives, emphasizing the agenda to broaden the tax base and expedite the digitalisation process of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Privatization endeavours, commencing with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), were also delineated, with a commitment to extend privatization efforts to additional sectors in the near future. The Minister for Finance and Revenue shared that Pakistan is gradually moving toward economic stability and it is high time to invest in Pakistan.