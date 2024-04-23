Brecorder Logo
UAE businessmen: Aurangzeb makes a pitch for investments

NNI Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:41am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Aurangzeb has held meeting with foreign investors including Chairman of Ayana Holding, Abdulla Bin Lahej and Chairman Nad Al Shiba Holding, Mohammed Hilal Bin Tarraf Al Mansoori, in Dubai. According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the minister explored ways to enhance investment activity between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan by supporting existing economic partnerships and exploring further diversification to include areas of information technology, renewable energy, transport and logistics, infrastructure and real estate development.

He highlighted the competitive advantages that make Pakistan an ideal destination for investors seeking high returns and sustainable growth.

The minister also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in assisting investors at every stage of their journey, comprehensive support services including market research, regulatory guidance, investment facilitation, and post-investment support, ensuring a smooth experience.

