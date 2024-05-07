May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced an enabling framework for tailored pension allocation schemes by the Employers Pension Fund (EPF) in order to make voluntary pension schemes feasible.

Further, the SECP has authorized pension fund managers to offer tailored allocation options in line with their agreement with an employer, keeping in view the employer’s investment risk assessment and investment objectives.

SECP registers IGI Life Insurance as Pension Fund Manager

The new provisions will further streamline the pension fund management process while providing employers greater control and flexibility over their pension investments. This initiative will boost investor confidence and foster a more competitive regulatory sphere for pension funds.

SECP pension EPF Employers Pension Fund pension allocation schemes

