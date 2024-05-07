SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced an enabling framework for tailored pension allocation schemes by the Employers Pension Fund (EPF) in order to make voluntary pension schemes feasible.

Further, the SECP has authorized pension fund managers to offer tailored allocation options in line with their agreement with an employer, keeping in view the employer’s investment risk assessment and investment objectives.

The new provisions will further streamline the pension fund management process while providing employers greater control and flexibility over their pension investments. This initiative will boost investor confidence and foster a more competitive regulatory sphere for pension funds.

