Business & Finance

PTA invites electronic bids for taxation services

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has invited electronic bids for taxation services for the PTA for period(s) as approved by the PTA from time to time.

An advertisement uploaded by the PTA on its website invited EOI and stated that the PTA, a statutory body established under the PTA (Re-Organization) Act, 1996, invites electronic bids from the interested bidders registered with Income Tax and Sales Tax Departments and who are on active taxpayers list of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for taxation services for PTA for the period(s) as approved by the PTA from time to time.

The bidding documents, containing detailed terms of reference and specific conditions, etc. are available at the concerned office.

The bids, prepared in accordance with the instructions in the bidding documents, must be submitted through E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System i.e. e-PADS before 23 May 2024.

Technical bids will be open on the same day through e-PADS system.

If the bid receiving and opening day falls on a public holiday, the bids will be opened on the next working day at the same time. This advertisement is also available at the PTA and the PPRA’s websites.

PTA Taxes FBR Taxation services

