Sustainable development not possible without peace: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that it is the duty of every individual, especially the youth to fight against miscreants who spread intolerance and misinformation in society, emphasizing that sustainable development was not possible without peace, said a press release.

He expressed his views while speaking as chief guest during, Peace, Education and Development Conference, organised by University of Narowal in Narowal Sports Gymnasium.

The minister said that the biggest challenge faced by Pakistan was propaganda stemmed in misinformation fracturing the very basic ethics and value set of Pakistan's society.

Iqbal said that without peace there would be no sustainable progress and development, adding that the foundation basis of Islam was “peace and peace” only.

The federal minister said that in the past, unfortunately, national politics had become a victim of intolerance and bigotry and even some have used religion to victimize their opponents but salute to the people who rejected such elements with the power of their vote.

He said the purpose of today’s conference was that we had to make this country a citadel of peace as progress and prosperity depend on peace.

Iqbal said that today youngsters should dive deep into the reason behind Pakistan’s creation, it was struggle for peace which then was not possible as Muslims felt vulnerable as a minority – Thus, today, it was the duty of every Pakistani to protect its minorities and their rights.

He stated, “If we want Pakistan to enter top economies then we need to embrace “Mera Pakistan Movement” for each Pakistani working in different sectors, his or her circle of influence is their Pakistan”.

Citing the attack on him in the past, the Federal Minister said that today’s event on 6th May marks the sad day when a “vulnerable young individual” fell victim to hate and bigotry propagated by intolerant elements of the society. However, with the grace of Allah Almighty, he survived like a champion of peace, education and development to prove that hate will always be defeated by positivity, he added.

He said: “When the seeds of prejudice and hatred were planted in the mind of a person, then we have to consciously make every effort to get rid of this hatred so that we are not devoid of rational thinking”.

Moreover, he said that disinformation had become a big challenge for peace in the world at this time and it is the responsibility of every individual to protect themselves from disinformation.

“We have to make our country one of the 10 best economic powers in the world by 2045,so we have to make our country the best country through peace-building, continuity of policies and continuous reforms like other successful countries”, he added.

Iqbal said the country was a bouquet, adding “Our Christian brothers said to Britain at the time of Pakistan's creation that our vote is with Pakistan, we should be made a part of Pakistan”.

“At the point where we are standing today, Pakistan was heading towards development again and our stock exchange is in a better position today than before,” he observed.

Prof Iqbal also congratulated the University of Narowal for the successful organization of the conference.

The conference was attended by well-known Pakistani journalist and columnist Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Ajmal Shami, well-known religious scholar Khurshid Nadeem, Vice Chancellor Medical University Faisalabad Prof Dr Zafar Chaudhry, Director General Islamic Research Institute Islamabad Dr Ziaul Haq, well-known drama and film director Sarmad Khoosat, Members National Assembly Chaudhry AnwarulHaq, Member Provincial Assembly Rana Manan Khan, MLA Chaudhry AkmalSargala, former captain of Pakistan National Cricket Team Abdul Razzaq, and prominent social, religious, and political personalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024