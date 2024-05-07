Saudi investors take advantage of opportunities thru SIFC: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Saudi investors can take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), said a press release.

He said that through SIFC, a barrier-free business environment should be provided to Saudi investors, he said while addressing a dinner in honor of the visiting Saudi delegation to Pakistan on Monday.

He said that he welcomed the distinguished visitors from Saudi Arabia on a visit to Pakistan. The prime minister said that he was encouraged during the meeting with the Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. There is a visionary leadership in Saudi Arabia. He recognized the policies of the Crown Prince to modernize Saudi Arabia.

He further stated that the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is doing excellent services for Saudi Arabia. He said that he appreciates the development of Saudi Arabia in the fields of agriculture, IT and technology.

The prime minister said that Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan in every difficult time and Pakistan appreciated their generosity. He said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to help Pakistan at all levels and Saudi investors can take the best advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan through SIFC.

He said that Saudi Arabia is among the important countries in terms of job opportunities, the economy of Saudi Arabia is among the fastest growing countries. He said that Saudi Arabia is on par with Pakistan for investment, Saudi companies should take advantage of Pakistan's investor-friendly policies.

The tourist places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan are very beautiful. Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Minister of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim Al Mubarak said that Pakistan's partnership with Saudi Arabia is important and he is visiting Pakistan on the instructions of the Saudi leadership as Pakistan is a strategic friend and partner of Saudi Arabia. Saudi private sector has shown interest in investing in Pakistan.

The dinner was attended by Saudi investors and businessmen, senior officials including federal ministers.

