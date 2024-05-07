Pyrolysis plants completely banned in Lahore

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood reiterated that the pyrolysis plants (recycling machine that converts waste material, including plastic, tyre, oil sludge and coal tar oil, to fuel oil) were completely banned in the provincial capital and hence, those operating illegally must be demolished.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the anti-smog campaign here on Monday. Lahore Waste Management Company CEO Babar Sahibdin, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan and officials from Lahore Development Authority (LDA), environment department, forest department, cantonment board and police were present in the meeting. The district commissioners of all districts participated through a video link.

The Commissioner averred that stern steps at the administration level were needed to control smog in the city; lack of plantation, vehicle smoke, inadequate dust control and burning of crops were the major causes of smog. â€œThe administration should adopt zero tolerance against all sectors causing smog,â€ he said and directed the officials to monitor brick kilns, factories and industrial units as per the anti-smog policy.

On this occasion, he inquired about the progress on the supply of super seeder machines to eliminate crop residues under the Department of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner visited various mega development projects, including the Ravi Bridge Extension Project and Controlled Access Corridor Closed Road Lahore, in the city. He was accompanied by LDA DG Tahir Farooq and the officers from LDA, Nespak and related departments were present on this occasion.

During his visit to the Ravi Bridge expansion project site, the LDA officials briefed the Commissioner that the completion of this project would provide great relief to the citizens at the main entrances and exits of the city. â€œDiverting the downstream of the river for the expansion of the Ravi Bridge project was a big challenge,â€ he added. In the briefing, it was told that 91 out of 96 girders of the project have been completed while the work on the last 7 piles was in progress.

Later, the Commissioner visited both packages of the Bund Road project. In the briefing, it was informed that the work on the service road and drain on the sides of the two packages has been accelerated.

He directed the officials to speed up the ongoing works on both mega projects, adding that the completion of these mega projects would provide great relief to the citizens of Lahore.

