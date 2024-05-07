May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-07

Plea seeking formation of new ECP: LHC adjourns proceedings

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 06:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the proceedings on a petition of a citizen Talib Hussain seeking formation of a new Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the supervision of a sitting judge.

The court asked the petitioner to submit legal references for maintainability of his petition on next hearing on May 15

The court heard the petition as an objection case as the registrar office questioned its maintainability.

Earlier, the petitioner argued that under Article 199 of the Constitution the petition was maintainable before the LHC.

The court, however, asked the petitioner to submit further legal reference in his favour and rose for the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court ECP

Comments

200 characters

Plea seeking formation of new ECP: LHC adjourns proceedings

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

International investors meet Aurangzeb

147MW hydropower project: PD, NTDC should ink ‘standstill pact’ with Star: AG’s Office

ECC all set to approve enhancement of wheat target

Coal for project: KE seeks govt support

SECP approves PIA’s Scheme of Arrangement

SECP allows offering of tailored pension allocation schemes

ECC to meet today

Read more stories