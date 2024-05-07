Plea seeking formation of new ECP: LHC adjourns proceedings

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the proceedings on a petition of a citizen Talib Hussain seeking formation of a new Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under the supervision of a sitting judge.

The court asked the petitioner to submit legal references for maintainability of his petition on next hearing on May 15

The court heard the petition as an objection case as the registrar office questioned its maintainability.

Earlier, the petitioner argued that under Article 199 of the Constitution the petition was maintainable before the LHC.

The court, however, asked the petitioner to submit further legal reference in his favour and rose for the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024