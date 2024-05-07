May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Italy ambassador pays courtesy call on PM

Press Release Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Italy Marilina Armellin paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House, said a press release issued on Monday.

Welcoming the ambassador, the prime minister stated that Pakistan deeply valued its multifaceted relations with Italy spanning over many decades, which had always been marked by goodwill and trust. He added that the two sides also shared similar views on a number of important regional and global issues.

Thanking the Italian leadership for the congratulatory message that he received on his re-election, the prime minister conveyed his sincere commitment to work closely with Italy to further cement bilateral ties in the days ahead.

Emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges, the prime minister extended a cordial invitation to Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan. He conveyed his appreciation for Prime Minister Meloni’s policies at home and abroad that had made Italy an important member of the EU.

Expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations, the prime minister urged the two sides to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, trade and investment, legal migration, as well as cultural exchanges. He thanked Italy for hosting a large population of Pakistani diaspora who were acting as a bridge between both countries while also contributing to their economic growth.

The ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving her and assured him that Italy was keen to further enhance its ties with Pakistan. She said she would strive to promote stronger relations between the two countries.

