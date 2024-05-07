CM tells newly-appointed Acs: ‘Bring ease & convenience in people’s lives’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that Public service is not only the responsibility of officers, but it is their first and foremost duty.

“Keep your doors open to the public and listen to them patiently,” said CM while chairing a meeting of the Assistant Commissioners appointed across Punjab.

She directed them to bring ease and convenience in people’s lives. She said, “People’s representatives should be respected, but don’t listen to anyone’s wrong words including those of mine.”

Maryam said, “My Assistant Commissioner is like my eyes, ears and arms and the public service agenda must be fulfilled in any case.” She directed them to ensure implementation of merit. She highlighted, “I have a zero tolerance policy for corruption.”

The CM said, “Responsibility is not given, but it must be taken, young officers have to prove themselves with performance.” She highlighted, “The writ of the government should be upheld in any case, but human dignity should also be maintained.”

She said, “Everyone should do the right thing, no one should do the wrong thing. All issues including education, health, and price control should be given full attention.”

The CM directed the Assistant Commissioners to ensure the sale of bread @Rs16 and Naan @Rs20 in their respective areas. She said, “Artificial inflation should be reduced through price control mechanisms.” She added, “The Provincial Enforcement Authority will assist the district administration in the discharge of various tasks.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “We do not want to see broken streets, stagnant water and poor sanitation in any area of Punjab.” She added, “Full monitoring of the medical treatment facilities in hospitals should be ensured.”

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Assistant Commissioners and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

