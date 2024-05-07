Pakistan Print 2024-05-07
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 06, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 07, 2024)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-25 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 46-25 (°C) 00-00 (%) 48-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 31-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 31-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:05 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:50 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
