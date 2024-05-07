May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 06, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 07, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2024 08:05am

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 06, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 07, 2024) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           37-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        37-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            41-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)        41-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           46-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)        48-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        45-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        46-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      31-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        31-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            31-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        37-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            45-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:05 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:50 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

