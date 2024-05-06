Financials, consumer staples lift Sri Lankan shares

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.41% at 12,404.33. The benchmark has advanced 1.67% previous week. Carson Cumberbatch Plc and Bukit Darah Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, adding 7.59% and 9.27%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index dropped to 147.5million shares from 272.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.47 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.32 million) from 3.08 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 128 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.40 billion rupees, the data showed.