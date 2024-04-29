Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Monday in line with the decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs243,900 after a single-day fall of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs209,105 after a decrease of Rs429, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold in Pakistan had lost Rs600 per tola.

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,335 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a loss of $2 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola.

Earlier this month, gold price per tola hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 in Pakistan.