T20 World Cup 2024 trophy arrives in Pakistan

The trophy of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 arrived in Islamabad on a three-day tour of Pakistan as part of its world tour ahead of the mega event in June.

The marquee trophy was displayed at the National Monument, where it was greeted by a large number of fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of it.

From Islamabad, the trophy would travel to Abbottabad and Lahore.

The trophy would be displayed at the Gaddafi Stadium, during the last T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held this year from June 2 to 29 in the USA and West Indies.