AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

T20 World Cup 2024 trophy arrives in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2024 08:27pm

The trophy of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 arrived in Islamabad on a three-day tour of Pakistan as part of its world tour ahead of the mega event in June.

The marquee trophy was displayed at the National Monument, where it was greeted by a large number of fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of it.

From Islamabad, the trophy would travel to Abbottabad and Lahore.

The trophy would be displayed at the Gaddafi Stadium, during the last T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be held this year from June 2 to 29 in the USA and West Indies.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2024

Comments

200 characters

T20 World Cup 2024 trophy arrives in Pakistan

RDA inflow registers significant growth of 29%, clocks in at $182mn in March

Rupee sustains minor loss against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats after positive start, closes below 72,000

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Justice Isa says received no complaints of meddling in judicial affairs since becoming CJP

Security forces kill three terrorists in Khyber district

Tax evasion, non-compliance: SRB seals Sajjad Restaurant at Do Darya, Karachi

Share acquisition: Thal Limited to commence talks with SECMC stakeholders

Engro Corp’s profit up 18%, clocks in at Rs10.4bn in 1QCY24

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Read more stories