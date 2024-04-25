AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
Saudi oil giant Aramco agrees major FIFA sponsorship deal

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2024 07:53pm

DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant Aramco and world football governing body FIFA on Thursday announced a major sponsorship agreement until the end of 2027.

The deal is the latest high-profile investment in global sports for Saudi Arabia who have already been confirmed as the only bid for the 2034 World Cup.

In a joint statement it was confirmed Aramco would become FIFA’s Major Worldwide Partner exclusive in the energy category.

The deal involves sponsorship rights for multiple events including the 2026 Men’s World Cup and the Women’s World Cup the following year.

President, fan support key in decision to stay: Barca coach Xavi

“We are delighted to welcome Aramco to FIFA’s family of global partners,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a joint statement released by the energy company.

“This partnership will assist FIFA to successfully deliver its flagship tournaments over the next four years and, as is the case with all our commercial agreements, enable us to provide enhanced support to our 211 FIFA member associations across the globe.

“Aramco has a strong track record of supporting world-class events, but also a focus on developing grassroots sport initiatives.

“We look forward to collaborating with them on a variety of initiatives over the coming years.”

Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser added: “Through this partnership with FIFA we aim to contribute to football development and harness the power of sport to make an impact around the globe.

“It reflects our ambition to enable vibrant communities and extends our backing of sport as a platform for growth.”

