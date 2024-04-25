Tax evasion, non-compliance: SRB seals Sajjad Restaurant at Do Darya, Karachi

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has sealed the premises of Sajjad Restaurant located at Do Darya, Karachi over tax evasion and non-compliance, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the board, the action was taken after finding consistent non-compliance of the provisions of Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

In its attempt to ensure tax compliance across all sectors, the SRB said it also sealed Dawat, an event management company that has its office in Khayaban-e-Bukhari, Phase VI, DHA, the statement added.

“These entities [Sajjad restaurant and Dawat] were found to have under-declared their sales resulting into evasion of amounts of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) besides having failed to file the prescribed tax return.”

It said the two entities had failed to comply despite several advices and notices sent from the SRB.

Regarding Sajjad, the SRB said the restaurant had also failed to get its Point of Sales (POS) integrated with the SRB POS invoicing system in accordance with the prescribed rules.

“Similar measures will continue to be taken by SRB with a view to ensuring that there is no loss of public revenue because of any non-compliant attitude and any act of evasion of tax any service provider in Sindh,” SRB maintained.