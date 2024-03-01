AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Distributors, including delivery services chargeable to Sindh sales tax: SRB

BR Web Desk Published 01 Mar, 2024 09:11pm

Supply chain management and distribution (including delivery) services are chargeable to Sindh sales tax at the rate of 13% ad valorem under section 8 of the Act, 2011, Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) said in a recent letter to the Pakistan Business Council (PBC).

In the letter, SRB asked the PBC to advise all the council members involved in supply chain management and distribution services to comply with the provisions of the Act, 2011, and get themselves registered, charge and collect Sindh sales tax on the said services and deposit the same into Sindh Government’s Head of Account B-02384 in the time and manner prescribed under the Act.

Dec 2023: SRB achieves Rs21.3bn tax collection

The board mentioned that the said services have been covered under tariff heading 9845,0000 of the Second Schedule to the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011, since July 1, 2016.

The letter further said officers of SRB adjudicated cases against several distributors working under contract with their principals for compulsory registration under the Act, 2011, for providing aforesaid stated services.

“Those distributors filed appeals taking the position that they were engaged in purchase and sale of goods and they were not providing any service.

“[However], Their appeals were dismissed both by Commissioner (Appeals), SRB, and the Appellate Tribunal SRB.”

The letter continued that the distributors then filed Special Sales Tax References before Sindh High Court (SHC).

After examining the matter in detail, according to SRB, the court said the appellants (distributors) were liable to be registered under the 2011 Act and the Rules made thereunder.

‘Non-compliance’ with tax laws: SRB takes punitive action against restaurant chain

SRB said SHC’s judgement stated that the nature of transaction of sale/purchase of goods between the manufacturer and the applicant established through the agreement/appointment letter aims to propel a service performed by the applicant “which could rightly fall under the head of supply chain management/distribution (including delivery) service, hence attracts the provisions of the 2011 Act, and the Tribunal did not misinterpret or misapply the relevant tariff heading 9845.0000 to the case of the applicant (distributors)”.

The letter also mentioned that the civil petitions seeking leave to appeal were dismissed by the Supreme Court vide order dated 26.01.2024.

Sales Tax PBC SRB Sindh Revenue Board Pakistan Business Council Sindh Sales Tax supply chain management distribution services delivery servies

Comments

200 characters

Distributors, including delivery services chargeable to Sindh sales tax: SRB

Pakistan’s trade deficit narrows 30% to $14.9bn in 8MFY24

Ayaz Sadiq elected as speaker, Ghulam Mustafa deputy speaker of National Assembly

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Positive momentum at PSX as govt formation takes shape

Pakistan’s next finance minister: race heats up with several names being reported

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of Sunday’s election for prime minister

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as CM Balochistan unopposed

PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

Pentagon chief says Israel killed 25,000 Palestinian women, children

Parts of Karachi receive light to heavy rain

Read more stories