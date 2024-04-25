Security forces kill three terrorists in Khyber district

Security forces on Thursday killed three terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO on the night of April 24-25 in the Khyber district on reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists were neutralised.”

Those killed in the exchange of fire include two terrorist ringleaders Sohail aka Azmato and Haji Gul aka Zarkavi.

The ISPR said terrorists’ hideout was also busted during the operation.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” it added.

The development comes days after the security forces killed 11 terrorists in two operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an operation in Dera Ismail Khan district on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, 10 terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” it added.

In another encounter, security forces engaged terrorists’ location in North Waziristan district of KP and killed one more terrorist.