At least 11 terrorists killed in two KP operations: ISPR

NNI Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:41am

RAWALPINDI: At least 11 terrorists were killed in two separate operations conducted by the security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of terrorists, ISPR said.

“During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, 10 terrorists were successfully neutralised and sent to hell,” it added.

In another encounter, security forces engaged terrorists’ location in North Waziristan district of KP and killed one more terrorist.

