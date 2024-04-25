AIRLINK 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.05%)
Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir facing anti-graft probe in a case involving his sons

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 01:48pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is among individuals being investigated in connection with a graft probe involving his sons, the head of Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in January served Mahathir’s businessmen sons, Mirzan and Mokhzani, with notices to declare their wealth, as part of investigations into offshore financial and business records revealed by a group of news organisations.

The MACC’s chief commissioner Azam Baki on Thursday declined to elaborate on the investigations facing Mahathir or his sons.

Malaysia ex-finance minister charged amid widening graft crackdown

“Let the investigations conclude first, until an appropriate time when we can state the findings of the case,” he told reporters in televised remarks.

In recent months, the MACC has launched several graft cases against prominent political figures, including those seen allied to 98-year-old Mahathir, a long-time foe of current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar has denied targeting political rivals, saying the investigations are part of the government’s efforts to tackle high-level corruption.

