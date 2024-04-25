AIRLINK 80.29 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.42%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
FFBL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.48%)
FFL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.94%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUBC 134.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (9.11%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 37.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.22%)
PAEL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PIAA 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.82%)
SNGP 67.27 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.46%)
SSGC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 72.60 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.64%)
UNITY 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.2%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.51%)
BR100 7,509 Increased By 15.7 (0.21%)
BR30 24,695 Increased By 137.2 (0.56%)
KSE100 72,046 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,767 Decreased By -40.8 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine drone kills two in frontline region, Russian official says

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2024 01:34pm

MOSCOW: A senior Russian proxy official in the occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia said Thursday that two civilians had been killed by a Ukrainian drone.

The Kremlin claimed to have annexed Zaporizhzhia in late 2022 despite not fully controlling the industrial territory, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict.

“A man and a woman were killed as a result of a strike on a civilian car. Their four young children were orphaned,” the Russian-installed head of the region Evgeny Balitsky wrote on social media.

He said the children would be taken into care and provided with psychological assistance.

Russian drone attack injures seven in Ukraine’s Odesa, officials say

Drones are being used widely by both Russian and Ukrainian troops in frontline regions for surveillance, artillery targeting and as projectiles.

Ukrainian forces launched a highly-anticipated counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia region last summer, which failed to win back territory except for several villages.

The brunt of the fighting moved to the eastern Donetsk region, which is also claimed by Moscow as Russian territory.

Russia Ukraine Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine conflict Ukraine drone

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine drone kills two in frontline region, Russian official says

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit from Rs21

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Oil steady as US demand concerns balance Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Read more stories