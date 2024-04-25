AIRLINK 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.97%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
FFBL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.65%)
FFL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
HBL 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUBC 135.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.31%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.7%)
PAEL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PPL 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
PTC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.65%)
SNGP 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.18%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 7,515 Increased By 21.8 (0.29%)
BR30 24,648 Increased By 90.3 (0.37%)
KSE100 72,256 Increased By 203.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 23,809 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets NRL (National Refinery Limited) 296.60 Increased By ▲ 1.89%

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

BR Web Desk Published 25 Apr, 2024 12:28pm

Despite higher revenues and lower finance cost, National Refinery Limited (NRL), the country’s only lube refinery, registered a massive loss of Rs2.87 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

In the same period last year, PRL posted a loss after tax of Rs539.67 million.

Resultantly, the company’s loss per share (LPS) ballooned to Rs35.88 in 3QFY24 as compared to LPS of Rs6.75 in the same period last year (SPLY).

The rise in loss can be attributed to an increase in the cost of sales.

During the period under review, the refinery’s net revenue from contracts improved to Rs81.03 billion compared to Rs72.16 billion in SPLY, an increase of over 12%.

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

However, the company’s cost of sales rose to Rs81.95 billion in 3QFY24, a significant jump of over 27%, compared to Rs64.31 billion in 3QFY23.

Resultantly, the company recorded a gross loss of Rs924.2 million in 3QFY24, compared to a gross profit of Rs7.85 billion in SPLY.

The refinery’s ‘other income’ increased nearly 65% to Rs106.96 million in 3QFY24, compared to Rs64.89 million in SPLY.

Meanwhile, the company’s operating expenses declined to Rs399.88 million in 3QFY24, in comparison to Rs698.58 million in SPLY, an increase of nearly 47%.

However, despite the decline in expenses and an increase in other income, NRL posted an operating loss of Rs1.22 billion in 3QFY24, as compared to an operating profit of Rs7.21 billion in SPLY.

Adding to the losses was net finance cost of Rs2.6 billion, which the company incurred in the 3QFY24.

Consequently, the company loss before tax from refinery operations stood at Rs3.82 billion in 3QFY24, as compared to an LBT of Rs595.22 million in the same period last year.

Incorporated in Pakistan on August 19, 1963, as a public limited company, the company is engaged in the manufacturing, production and sale of a large range of petroleum products. The NRL refinery complex comprises three refineries, consisting of two lube refineries, and a fuel refinery.

The company has also commissioned Diesel Hydro Desulphurisation (DHDS) and Isomerisation (ISOM) units during the financial years 2017 and 2018, respectively.

PSX energy sector psx companies NATIONAL REFINERY LIMITED Refinery sector nrl financial results PSX notice PSX stocks losses loss per share Pakistan energy sector

Comments

200 characters

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Oil steady as market weighs US demand concerns, Middle East conflict risks

Pakistan misses wheat production target

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Read more stories