AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,494 Increased By 60.2 (0.81%)
BR30 24,599 Increased By 379.2 (1.57%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PRL (Pakistan Refinery Limited) 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.53%

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

BR Web Desk Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 02:33pm

Battered by lower revenue and high cost of sales, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), a subsidiary of the Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), sustained a massive loss of Rs1.24 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

In the same period last year, PRL posted a profit after tax of Rs1.77 billion.

According to a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the board of directors met on April 23 to review the company’s financial and operational performance and recommended a nil dividend.

The company’s loss per share (LPS) was recorded at Rs1.97 in 3QFY24 as compared to EPS of Rs2.81 in the same period last year (SPLY).

PRL posts PAT of over Rs2bn in 2QFY24

During the period under review, the refinery revenue from contracts declined to Rs49.45 billion compared to Rs59.55 billion in SPLY, a decrease of nearly 17%.

Resultantly, the company witnessed a gross loss of Rs559.1 million in 3QFY24, compared to a gross profit Rs4.46 billion in SPLY.

On a consolidated basis, ‘other income’ also increased over 95% to Rs1.12 billion in 3QFY24, compared to Rs574.32 million in SPLY.

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

However, the company’s operating expenses also shot up to Rs1.69 billion in 3QFY24, in comparison to Rs495.52 million in SPLY, an increase of over 240%.

Consequently, PRL posted an operating loss of Rs1.13 billion in 3QFY24, as compared to an operating profit of Rs4.54 billion in SPLY.

The company loss before tax from refinery operations stood at Rs2.11 billion in 3QFY24, as compared to a PBT of Rs2.65 billion in the same period last year.

However, despite the three-month loss, PRL posted a profit of Rs5.27 billion in nine months of the ongoing fiscal year, more than double the earnings in the same period of the previous year when they stood at Rs2.53 billion.

Pakistan Refinery Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in May 1960.

The refinery’s current capacity stands approximately at 50,000 barrels per day of crude oil into petroleum products, such as furnace oil, high-speed diesel, kerosene oil, jet fuel and motor gasoline, among others.

PSX EPS profit after tax Pakistan Refinery Limited PRL financial results KSE 100 companies PSX notice losses loss per share Pakistan energy sector operating profit

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Expenditure cut steps likely in FY25 budget

Ahead of PM’s visit to KSA: SIFC ‘striving’ to resolve KE’s issues

Read more stories